Ricky Marlon Spencer April 13, 1957 - Sept. 5, 2019 Richard "Rik" Marlon Spencer was born on April 13, 1957 to Richard and Violet Spencer in Everett, WA, and passed away September 5, 2019 in Tulalip, WA. Rik loved to spend time beading, playing bingo, collecting coins and sports cars, and commercial fishing. He also loved fighting fires. Rik would also dedicate his time to supporting ceremonial activities and helping families. Rik is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Spencer II and Violet Napoleon; sister, Viola Cheer; brothers, Clifford Paul Spencer, Richard Spencer III. Rik is survived by his brother, John Harvey Sr; sisters, Teena Muir and Jennifer Stanley, as well as numerous aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be a gathering on September 10, 2019 at 1pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. There will be an Interfaith service at 6pm that same evening at the Tulalip Tribal Gym. Funeral services will be September 11, 2019 at 10am at the gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 10, 2019