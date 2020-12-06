1/1
Richard McKimson
Richard L. McKimson (89) of Mountlake Terrace, Washington passed away November 22 after a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine and is survived by Sister Bea Aigner, Son Bill (Andrea) Grandsons Rob and Alex as well as Stepchildren Gerald White (Jennifer), James White (Dyane), Cindy Peterson (Corky) and Steven White.

Dick was born in Laramie, Wyoming in 1931. From Osage, Wyoming, he came with his family first to Centralia, Washington and then settling in Belfair. At North Kitsap High School, he excelled at track and field athletics. After military service, his interest in athletics carried him to the University of Washington and on to career and married life in the North Seattle area.

He made many friends during his many years at both Highland and Sno-King Ice arenas in the Seattle area.

Dick had a life-long love of fishing and enjoyed angling the Northwest waters. In recent times he was a well-known character on the local fishing scene and could often be found at the Edmonds pier - always after the elusive Silver Salmon.

November 22, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
