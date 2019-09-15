Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Michael Middlebrook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Middlebrook died peacefully at home on September 1, 2019 a few weeks shy of his 80th birthday. He outlived his doctors' two month prognosis by four years, pulling one last classic Rick Middlebrook scheme, evading any future painful outcomes of his interstitial lung disease to pass in his sleep next to his beloved wife, Peggy. Born September 20, 1939 to Lilly Sundel and Michael Klistoff, he was raised by Lilly and his admired adoptive father, Hobart Middlebrook and was an adored big brother to his sisters, Pat, Sooze, and Marley. Rick served in the United States Marine Corps as an airplane and helicopter mechanic, leaving the service as a 2nd Lance Corporal. He met his first wife, Marjorie Massie in 1962. They married and he adopted her daughter, Lisa. Together they had two children, a daughter, Terri Ann and son, Rick. After they divorced he met and married the love of his life, Peggy Walsh, having two daughters of their own, Tracy and Reagan. Rick will be remembered for his kindness, charity, and the gleam in his eye as he told stories from his rapscallion past. A notorious scofflaw and flouter of convention, Rick never met a system he wouldn't try to game, from talking his way out of jaywalking tickets to finding his way into the one job on the aircraft carrier where he could sit down and read while the ship went into dock instead of standing on deck in dress blues for two hours. Rick loved the Pacific Northwest, from skiing in its mountains to walking on the brown sand next to its grey oceans. A lifelong Seattle sports fan, he could often be seen on Game Day with blue and green dye in his hair and goatee, cheering from the stands. He left his mark on the city of Seattle too, driving the monorail, working as a sewer inspector, and, in 1978, founding Aces Four Construction with Peggy, creating a sewer and underground utility company still known for their trustworthiness and quality. His life was one of extreme generosity, trying to shelter those bullied, hurt, or in need. He would sneak away to pay the bill when out dining in a group or secretly cover utilities for people he knew needed the help. His family never had any doubt they were cherished and that he'd do anything to protect them. He was the best dad, husband, and granddad and he will be greatly missed. Predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sue. Rick is survived by his sisters, Pat Martin and Marley Middlebrook; his wife, Peggy Middlebrook; his children, Lisa Brinkley, Terri Ann Charpentier, Rick Middlebrook, Tracy Middlebrook, and Reagan Middlebrook; his grandchildren, Mike Crane, Nicole Glassburn, Julian Horvath, Bence Horvath, and Gisele Charpentier; and his great-grandchildren, Ava Glassburn and Miranda Glassburn. A memorial is being held Sunday September 22, 2019 at 11:30am at the MV Skansonia. Parking is provided in UW Lot W35 where a shuttle will take people to the Skansonia every five minutes. For those with limited mobility, valet service will be available at the Skansonia instead. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Rick's memory to Toys for Tots, Rick's favorite charity, combining his love of the Corps, children, and taking care of people. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

