Richard Newman Terry, Jr., MD, passed away on November 19, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Rich was born in Buffalo, New York, on August 13, 1949. He graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine, returned to New York to attend the University of Buffalo School of Medicine, and completed a residency at the University of Minnesota before settling in Everett, Washington, with his wife, Jane Durrance, in 1981.

Rich practiced internal medicine and geriatrics at The Everett Clinic's Marysville location for 35 years. He was an accomplished and compassionate physician, beloved by his patients and colleagues.

Rich was a wonderful, supportive father to his daughters, Kirsten and Ellen, and was overjoyed to become a grandfather in 2018. He was married to Jane for more than 40 years, and served as her caregiver for many years after she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Rich was an avid reader and made frequent trips to bookstores as well as the Everett Public Library. He loved being outdoors and was always eager to go skiing, biking, running, and hiking, especially with friends and family. He completed numerous Ski to Sea relay races, Seattle to Portland bike rides, and Seattle Marathons.

Rich was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Richard Newman Terry, Sr., and Kirsten Terry of Buffalo. He is survived by his daughters, Kirsten Terry-Murphy (husband Sean and daughter Mavis) of Ann Arbor, MI, and Ellen (fiance Mike) of Edwards, CO; his sisters, Annie English, of Portland, OR, and Janis Hadley, of Seattle, who provided dedicated care and assistance during his final years, and their families; his wife, Jane, who currently resides at Aegis Living Galer Memory Care in Seattle; and many friends across the country.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's name may be made to The Friends of the Everett Public Library. Due to Covid-19 precautions, no memorial service is planned at this time.

August 13, 1949 - November 19, 2020