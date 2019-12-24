Richard V. Parish Dec. 18, 1935 - Dec. 12, 2019 It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather Richard Verlynne Parish on December 12, 2019 A memorial service will be held on January 18, 2020 - 11:00 a.m. at Pointe of Grace Lutheran Church 5425 Harbour Point Blvd, Mukilteo, WA 98275 Followed by a small lunch Survived by his loving Wife, Joann Parish and his Daughter: Wendy Henry Son: Timothy R. Parish Son-In-Law: Perry Henry Daughter-In-Law: Harjati W Parish (Lanny) Grandsons: Matt and Ryan Henry
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 24, 2019