Oct. 25, 1960 - May 8, 2020 Richard left this Earth to join his Heavenly Father after succumbing to sudden heart failure on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his stepson's home in Monroe, WA. Richard was born in Brawley, CA to Andres and Teresa Padilla on October 25, 1960. He is survived by his children: son, Perry Padilla (21); daughter, Rachel Padilla (25); daughter, Italy Padilla (28); son, Dallin Padilla (29); stepson, Travis Guthrie (39); and beloved family members, James and Elizabeth Daza; brothers, Andrew, Carlos, and Santiago; sister, Amelia; and Matriarch Aunt, Armida; along with many nieces and nephews who loved his jokes and stories, but mostly just loved their Tio Ricky. Richard worked for, lived for, and loved his family in Seattle and in Brawley with all his heart.