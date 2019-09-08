Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Ray Kennedy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 3, 1957 - August 26, 2019 Rick is at peace and in a better place August 26, 2019. He passed in the presence of his family, after having had a heart attack. Rick had battled many health issues for a number of years. His family is thankful that he is no longer in pain. Rick was born July 3, 1957 in Montana. He grew up there and attended grade school. In 1970, he moved to Seattle. He attended Roosevelt high school. He joined the Navy in 1974. He was stationed aboard the USS. Midway, where he served in the ordnance department. He was on the Midway during the evacuation of the US Embassy during the fall of Saigon. He provided fire support on board the evacuation helicopters. After Rick left the Navy, he attended college at North Seattle Community College. While attending school he met his future bride Cynthia. Cynthia and Rick were married on May 9, 1987. After finishing school Rick worked as an auto mechanic, until he was hired at Boeing. Rick was an excellent mechanic, who was well thought of by his peers. Because of this and his talent, he moved up quickly. He became a lead and then moved on to become an inspector. He worked as an inspector on 747, 767, 777, 787 programs. Rick loved his job at Boeing and only left because of his medical retirement due to his health issues. Rick had a great sense of humor. He could find a joke in just about any situation. He was a true lover of any kind of Rock & Roll music and enjoyed attending rock concerts with Cynthia and Ricky. He enjoyed spending time with Melissa and grandkids. He also loved motorcycles and working on old cars. Enjoyed Scotch Whiskey- the older, the better on special occassions. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Cynthia; his daughter, Melissa; and his son, Ricky. Rick also had two grandchildren who he loved dearly, Haley and Julian. He is also survived by a brother, Bill (wife Judy) McTaggart of Seattle and close friend/brother Daniel Stevens. He also had relatives in Montana whom he loved dearly (Micheletti/Knight family). A celebration of life for Rick will be held at: Langus Riverfront Park, 400



July 3, 1957 - August 26, 2019 Rick is at peace and in a better place August 26, 2019. He passed in the presence of his family, after having had a heart attack. Rick had battled many health issues for a number of years. His family is thankful that he is no longer in pain. Rick was born July 3, 1957 in Montana. He grew up there and attended grade school. In 1970, he moved to Seattle. He attended Roosevelt high school. He joined the Navy in 1974. He was stationed aboard the USS. Midway, where he served in the ordnance department. He was on the Midway during the evacuation of the US Embassy during the fall of Saigon. He provided fire support on board the evacuation helicopters. After Rick left the Navy, he attended college at North Seattle Community College. While attending school he met his future bride Cynthia. Cynthia and Rick were married on May 9, 1987. After finishing school Rick worked as an auto mechanic, until he was hired at Boeing. Rick was an excellent mechanic, who was well thought of by his peers. Because of this and his talent, he moved up quickly. He became a lead and then moved on to become an inspector. He worked as an inspector on 747, 767, 777, 787 programs. Rick loved his job at Boeing and only left because of his medical retirement due to his health issues. Rick had a great sense of humor. He could find a joke in just about any situation. He was a true lover of any kind of Rock & Roll music and enjoyed attending rock concerts with Cynthia and Ricky. He enjoyed spending time with Melissa and grandkids. He also loved motorcycles and working on old cars. Enjoyed Scotch Whiskey- the older, the better on special occassions. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Cynthia; his daughter, Melissa; and his son, Ricky. Rick also had two grandchildren who he loved dearly, Haley and Julian. He is also survived by a brother, Bill (wife Judy) McTaggart of Seattle and close friend/brother Daniel Stevens. He also had relatives in Montana whom he loved dearly (Micheletti/Knight family). A celebration of life for Rick will be held at: Langus Riverfront Park, 400 Smith Island Rd. Everett, Washington 98201 Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2-4 PM. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close