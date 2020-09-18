Richard William Relph, 64, Bel Aire, Kansas formerly of Everett, WA went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020. A devout member of the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic parish, he worked as a machinist with the Boeing modification group. He lived in Everett from 2006 until retiring and returning to Kansas in 2018. He was born April 13, 1956 to Roger and Patricia Relph who survive. He also is survived by his wife, Lyly; six children: sons, Benjamin (Audra) Relph; Michael Relph; daughters, Jennifer (John) Riddel, Katie (Chase) Tipton, Christina (Nicholas) Kreutzer, daughter, Hwina Yu; 16 grandchildren; two sisters Trisha (Dan) Peters; Mary Hope; five brothers, Ron (Kelly) Relph; Bob (Beverly) Relph; Randy (Mary) Relph; Ray (Joan) Relph; Russ (Kathy) Relph; 30 nieces and nephews. Rosary at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Church of the Resurrection, Wichita, KS Funeral Mass at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 19. 2020 at Church of the Magdalen, Wichita. Memorials have been established with Church of the Resurrection and Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel, Wichita. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
