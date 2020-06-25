Richard Speidel
1923 - 2020
Richard Dean Speidel, 96, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2020 at his retirement home, Lynnwood, WA. Dick was born on November 27, 1923. Dick will be forever remembered as the nicest guy with a great smile, enthusiasm and love for life, forever positive attitude even under physical distress, his love of the game of golf, chess, pinochle, checkers, solitaire, traveling and fun with friends. But, mostly his love for his family and Lord. Oh, how he loved every one of them - Jerry and Mary, the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday 6/26/2020 at 12pm at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2pm. For more information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Evergreen-Washelli.com. November 27, 1923 - June 13, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
