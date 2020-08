Richard A. Starkweather, 73, passed away August 17, 2020 in Olympia, Washington. He was born August 3, 1947 in South Bend, Indiana.

Richard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He is survived by a son, two daughters, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.

