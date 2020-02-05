Richard W. Lindberg

Richard "Rick" W. Lindberg Richard Lindberg was born February 26, 1964 in Charlestown, SC and passed January 26, 2020 at Providence Everett Medical Center in Everett, WA after a brief but hard fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife and partner, Margaret; beloved son, Raymond Lindberg, daughter, Karisa Simon and four grand children, Gavin, Ashton, Alyssa, and Sierra. He is also survived by his mother, Vivian Wells; brothers, Jay Lindberg, Mike (Tracy) Lindberg, and sister, Debbie (Mike) Brown; also many nieces, nephews, and dear friends to numerous to list. A memorial will be held later this spring.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2020
