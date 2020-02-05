Richard "Rick" W. Lindberg Richard Lindberg was born February 26, 1964 in Charlestown, SC and passed January 26, 2020 at Providence Everett Medical Center in Everett, WA after a brief but hard fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife and partner, Margaret; beloved son, Raymond Lindberg, daughter, Karisa Simon and four grand children, Gavin, Ashton, Alyssa, and Sierra. He is also survived by his mother, Vivian Wells; brothers, Jay Lindberg, Mike (Tracy) Lindberg, and sister, Debbie (Mike) Brown; also many nieces, nephews, and dear friends to numerous to list. A memorial will be held later this spring.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2020