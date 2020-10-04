Richard Dean Weakley

Richard Dean Weakley, beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and long-time member of the Everett and Granite Falls communities, died on September 24th in Stanwood, surrounded by family. Born in 1932 in Hoxie, Kansas, he graduated from high school in Eugene, Oregon followed by a bachelor's degree from Lewis and Clark College. He also served his country during the Korean War as a Corporal in the U. S. Army. He met the love of his life, Janice Anderson, at a conference in Corbett Oregon and the two were married in 1958. Richard devoted the first half of his distinguished career to serving the Boy Scouts of America, eventually becoming District Director for the Everett Region, founding and building the Fire Mountain Boy Scout Reservation during his tenure. In the second chapter of his career, he served as Director of Planned Giving at Providence Hospital in Everett and later as a planned giving specialist with Swedish Hospital in Seattle. Throughout his life, he served the Everett community as a member of the Rotary Club, Central Lyons, and as a loyal member and elder of First Presbyterian Church. He was an avid Master Gardener, a devoted youth group and mission trip leader, and a genuine craftsman with stained glass and wood working. Above all, Richard Weakley was deeply committed to his Christian faith and to his family. He was preceded in death by his brother Morris. He is survived by his wife Janice (Stanwood, WA), two sisters, Claudine Lyon (Burlington, WA) and Patricia Hein (Eugene, OR), a sister-in-law Sally Casey (Anacortes, WA) and two daughters, Shawn Meagher (Adna, WA), and Laura Johnson (Annapolis, MD). He was particularly proud of his five grandsons, Jacob, Daniel, and Stanton Johnson, and Nathaniel and Matthew Meagher, four of whom are commissioned officers in the U. S. Navy, and one great-grandson, Carter Johnson. As a loyal Army veteran surrounded by Navy grandsons, he was fond of saying "Go Army! Beat Navy!" whenever his grandsons were near. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Richard Weakley

may be directed to the Everett First Presbyterian Church (2936 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett, WA 98201). A celebration of life will be announced later.

November 19, 1932 - September 24, 2020



