Dec. 18, 1970-Sept. 10, 2019 Rick was born in Ventura, California, and as a young child his family packed their bags and moved to Washington State. He graduated from Lake Stevens High School where his love for the outdoors and cars started. As a young man Rick attended WyoTech Automotive technical school, there he turned his passion for cars into something more than just a hobby. He graduated a Master Technician, and soon found himself working in the automotive industry. Never satisfied he later found himself working for Boeing as an Functional Test Technician. His love for the outdoors and off roading grew, from Baja bugs to eventually a Polaris RZR Highlifter. There wasn't a mud hole to deep or a hill to steep for Rick. He always had a smile on his face when he was out with his friends on the muddy trails. He was always willing to lend a hand and offer his wealth of technical advice. At camp he always made everyone feel like family, greeting you with one of his hugs. Around the campfires he would share his famous theRICKplan for financial success or have the deepest philosophical conversations. His outlook on life was always positive and full of love. Rick had a favorite quote that he lived by: " People will forget what you say, People will Forget what you do, But People will Never forget the way you made them feel." Well Rick you made all feel like Family. He was preceded into rest by his brother, Dean Petro. Rick is survived by his parents, his partner, JC, and his many friends.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 25, 2019

