Ricky Lee Newcomb Rick Newcomb, 59, passed away May 15, 2019 after a short battle with infection. Rick was born on September 15, 1959 in Lewiston, ID. He graduated from Flathead High School in Kalispell, MT, in 1977 and went on to study automotive at Boise State University. He was a master technician for over 20 years. Rick was an avid outdoorsman, four wheeler, hiker and adventurer. He was known by many as a man of great knowledge and a wonderful story teller. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Heuett and Helen Newcomb and niece, Jyana Wolfe. He is survived by his stepdad, Mike Newcomb, stepmom, Angie Heuett; brothers, Bill (Cathy) and Rodney (Tammy) Newcomb; children, Jackie Brackett and Erika (Tim) Fletcher; grandchildren, Hailee and Rylee Brackett and Preston Fletcher, and numerous nieces, nephew, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Everett Yacht Club, 404 14th St. Everett at 3:00 pm. A potluck dinner will follow.



