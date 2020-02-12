Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky T. Olson. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Marysville Cemetery Visitation 11:00 AM Marysville Historical Society Send Flowers Obituary

Ricky Thomas Olson Ricky Thomas Olson, 67, of Everett died February 6, 2020 at the Providence Hospice Center. Born to Donald and Barbara Olson in Everett, WA, Ricky was the second of four children. He was a Washington native. He spent his childhood in Lake Stevens, WA. LSHS class of 1970 and raised his family in Marysville, WA. Ricky spent most of his working years at Welco Lumber Co. as a Millwright. He had a mechanical mind that enabled him to build or fix almost anything. After being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, Ricky's later years were spent in the Everett area. His sweet smile, kind eyes and big heart made all who met him want to take care of him. Throughout his struggles with dementia he never lost his sense of humor. Ricky is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry (1969) and father, Donald (2015). He is survived by his daughter, Jeana (Eric) Schroeder; son, Cody Olson; mother, Barbara Olson; sister, Evelyn (Don) Belles; brother, Tom (Mickey) Olson; grandkids, Ella and Ian Schroeder; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and numerous cousins who will miss him dearly. The family would like to thank Covenant AFH for their excellent care over the past seven years; as well as Providence Hospital's and Providence Hospice's nurses and staff for their care and compassion in Ricky's final days. Graveside service to be held Tuesday, 10 a.m. on February 18, 2020 at the Marysville Cemetery. Following the service (11am) there will be a reception held at the Marysville Historical Society open to anyone who knew Ricky.



