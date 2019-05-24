Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita J. Forbes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Joanne Forbes (Dau) Rita Forbes passed away on May 18, 2019 from cancer. She was born October 27, 1941 in Primghar, Iowa to loving parents, Edward H. Dau and Annetta Evelyn Dau. In 1953 the family sold the farm in Iowa and moved to Everett, WA, (Lowell neighborhood).She attended Lowell Elementary, South Junior High and graduated from Everett High School in 1959. She worked for many years at the GTE phone company. Later she worked for Eileen Fisher clothing company until her retirement and settled in Edmonds, WA. Throughout her journey she touched many lives and forged countless friendships that lasted her lifetime. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother "Nana" and great grandmother. She enjoyed the Seattle Rep theatre, fine dining and local sports teams. She had a sense of humor that was bigger than life and will be truly missed. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Annetta Dau. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gary Forbes; four children: Christopher Cangemi, Tim (Renee) McAllister, Erik (Betsy) Forbes, Natalie (Ryan) Reeves; sisters, Marilyn Jespersen and Beverly Hawking. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren whom she adored. A celebration of her life will be held at the Everett Firefighters Union Hall located at 2411 Hewitt Ave in Everett, WA. on June 28, 2019, 5-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to . Psalm 23



