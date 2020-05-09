Rita Lucienne (Corriveau) Quinlan, 82, formerly of Graniteville, VT, passed away peacefully after spending time with her five children on April 27, 2020. She was born to Joseph and Marie Anna Corriveau on October 24, 1937. Rita attended grade school at Holy Ghost convent in Graniteville. After graduation from St Michaels High School, she went to work for National Life insurance company. Rita often spoke fondly of family gatherings as a child, where everyone enjoyed French Canadian fiddle music, laughter, and saying hello. She married Bill Quinlan of Barre, VT, her husband of 56 years. They raised five children who were always their greatest joy and proudest achievement. They made their home in Mountlake Terrace, WA. Rita worked for the State of Washington and the Edmonds School District until her retirement. During retirement, she lovingly crafted quilts her family will always cherish, traveled with her husband Bill, and enjoyed family and friends. She is survived by her five children, Marianne Jacobson of Monroe, WA, Bill Quinlan, Jr of Everett, WA, John Quinlan of Everett, Lisa Naasz of Lynnwood, WA, and Patricia Hamann of Kent Island, MD. Rita is also survived by thirteen grandchildren; thirteen greatgrandchildren; and her brother, Raymond Corriveau. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Quinlan; and brother, Roger Corriveau. Rita's cousin, Father Luc Perreault, will say a funeral mass for her in her parent's homeland of Quebec Canada. Interment will be at Holy Rood Cemetery where she will be placed to rest next to her beloved husband, Bill.