December 14, 1958-June 25, 2019 Robbin Joy Bunney, 60, of Marysville, WA, passed away June 25, 2019 at home peacefully with her husband and her sister-in-law, Alice by her side. Robbin was born December 14, 1958 in Minot, ND. Robbin moved to Washington as a child, and has lived in Marysville most of her life. She married William Bunney on May 11, 1979. From there they had three children, Mike Bunney (Cassandra), Nick Bunney (Rachel), and Nicole Bunney (Bamusa). She especially loved her role as grandma to her 10 grandchildren. For years, she was a homemaker and when her children were grown she worked at Tulalip Bingo for nine years. She had a beautiful personality and a laugh that was contagious. She always found the good in anyone. Robbin was a courageous strong woman who fought every day through her five-year battle with cancer. She will be missed and never forgotten. As per Robbin, she asked not to have a service.



