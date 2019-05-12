Robbye Lynn "Bud" Harmon Dad was born October 29, 1933 and lost his battle with Parkinson's on May 5, 2019, a beautiful Sunday morning. He leaves behind his wife, Elaine; two loving and devoted daughters, Sherri (Larry) and Robbie (Bruce); grandson and namesake, Robbye "RJ"; brother, Ronnie (Janice), sister-in-law, Audra; nieces, Tracye, Deann, Angie, Ronita, Julie and nephews David and Robert. Dad was met in heaven by his parents, Jewel and Cleo, step dad, Mac' brother, Donald; In-laws, Margaret and Louin Halverson and his precious granddaughter, Margie. Dad was so much more than anything we could put in print. He taught us unconditional love and support and lived and showed it every day. We would like to thank the staff at 4 Seasons Adult Family Home and the nurses and chaplain from hospice for the kindness they showed in the care of our Dad. There will be a service on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 1pm at Cypress Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to Children's Hospital, or .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 12, 2019