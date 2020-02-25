Robert (Bob) Arthur Krieger Robert (Bob) Arthur Krieger 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 15, 2020 in Des Moines, WA. He was born to Ethel P. Morgans and Wesley M. Krieger on August 25, 1930 in Seattle, WA. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Krieger; first wife, Marion (Bacon) Krieger, second wife, Beverly Rulien; daughter, Linda (Browne) Warter, and great grandson. Survived by his daughter, Pamela (Krieger) Betenson, son, Ted Browne; 12 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grand children, and several nieces and nephews. He was a long-time employee of The Boeing Co. starting at a very young age. He had many accomplishments in his career as a Superintendent of Boeing before finally retiring in 1994. Long standing member of Elks and Sons of Norway. He enjoyed regularly attending his Lutheran church in Salem, Oregon. He was very intelligent man becoming a Lifetime member of Mensa. Services to be held at Noon on Saturday February 29, 2020, at Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial, 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac, WA 98188. Celebration of Life to follow memorial services. If anyone would like more information please contact his daughter, Pamela Betenson, 23641 29th Ave. S. Des Moines 98198 or 206-519-0142.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 25, 2020