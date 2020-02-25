Robert A. Krieger

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Krieger.
Service Information
Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA
98188
(206)-242-1787
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert (Bob) Arthur Krieger Robert (Bob) Arthur Krieger 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 15, 2020 in Des Moines, WA. He was born to Ethel P. Morgans and Wesley M. Krieger on August 25, 1930 in Seattle, WA. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Krieger; first wife, Marion (Bacon) Krieger, second wife, Beverly Rulien; daughter, Linda (Browne) Warter, and great grandson. Survived by his daughter, Pamela (Krieger) Betenson, son, Ted Browne; 12 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grand children, and several nieces and nephews. He was a long-time employee of The Boeing Co. starting at a very young age. He had many accomplishments in his career as a Superintendent of Boeing before finally retiring in 1994. Long standing member of Elks and Sons of Norway. He enjoyed regularly attending his Lutheran church in Salem, Oregon. He was very intelligent man becoming a Lifetime member of Mensa. Services to be held at Noon on Saturday February 29, 2020, at Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial, 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac, WA 98188. Celebration of Life to follow memorial services. If anyone would like more information please contact his daughter, Pamela Betenson, 23641 29th Ave. S. Des Moines 98198 or 206-519-0142.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.