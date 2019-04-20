June 26, 1961 – April 6, 2019 After a two year battle with cancer, Bob passed peacefully at home with Lisa and Little Guy by his side. Bob leaves behind Lisa, Jack, Sis, Little Guy and many who he considered family. Bob was loved by many and he will be greatly missed. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Bob, their lives will be forever changed. Bob told me once to always to take time to look at everything around you, or you might miss "A Diamond in the Rough". Bob was my Diamond in the Rough. We love you babe. Service to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 20, 2019