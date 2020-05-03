March 16, 1927 - April 24, 2020 Robert Arthur Barbee, 93, passed away on April 24, 2020 in Snohomish, WA. He was born in Ellendale, Tennessee to Beverly and Ardella Barbee on March 16, 1927. He was an amazingly hard worker and supported his family as a custodian and exterminator. He loved to read the bible, garden, travel with his family and share food he grew with others. He was a very positive, encouraging man and will be missed and loved by those who knew him. Robert leaves behind his children, Virginia Ann Barbee, Robby Ella Barbee Cash, A.C. Emery, Karen Lynn Barbee, Lisa Diane Barbee, James Allen Barbee, and Wayne Anthony Barbee; as well as 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and his sister, Raymelle Barbee Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kabinda; his daughter, Pamela; one grandson; his parents; four brothers; and one sister. He is home in heaven now with his wife, daughter and family. He simply changed neighborhoods to live with our HEAVENLY FATHER, JESUS CHRIST, HOLY SPIRIT, Heavenly Angels and Saints forever.





