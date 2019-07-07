Robert Blair Marquez Robert Marquez of Arlington, WA, passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on November 14, 1930 in Clifton, AZ. He graduated from Skykomish where he met and married Shirley Morgan. He served in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant First Class during the Korean War. He retired from Snohomish County Public Works Dept. He was a life long resident of Snohomish before moving to Arlington five years ago. He is survived by Mike, Gary, Donald and Cathy; eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; one brother, Luis Marquez and wife, Ruby; one sister, Mary Messman, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Shirley Marquez; his father, Jesus Marquez, his mother, Lillian Ebreo and step father, Luciano Ebreo, and his brother, Alfredo Marquez. Funeral Services will be held at Bauer Funeral Chapel in Snohomish on Saturday, July 13. 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019