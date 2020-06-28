Rob was born in Kalmath Falls, California on October 26, 1959 . He passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2020 after a courageously fought 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. His growing up years were spent in Silver Lake where Rob made many lifelong friends. Rob loved and participated in various sports, hockey being his favorite. He did a lot of coaching from his favorite living room recliner and usually made the right call.



Rob is survived by wife, Cindy; son, Robbie; three stepdaughters; eight grandchildren; two great grandsons; his brother, John Bailey (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of his life will be held at his Big Lake property (19120 Sulfur Springs Road, Mt Vernon, WA) on August 22, 2020 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm



Everyone welcome. October 26, 1959 - June 14, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store