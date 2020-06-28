Robert "Rob" Bailey
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rob was born in Kalmath Falls, California on October 26, 1959 . He passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2020 after a courageously fought 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. His growing up years were spent in Silver Lake where Rob made many lifelong friends. Rob loved and participated in various sports, hockey being his favorite. He did a lot of coaching from his favorite living room recliner and usually made the right call.

Rob is survived by wife, Cindy; son, Robbie; three stepdaughters; eight grandchildren; two great grandsons; his brother, John Bailey (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at his Big Lake property (19120 Sulfur Springs Road, Mt Vernon, WA) on August 22, 2020 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Everyone welcome. October 26, 1959 - June 14, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved