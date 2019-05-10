February 1, 1935 - April 19, 2019 Bob was the first in his family to graduate from high school and college. He graduated from Central Washington University with a degree in education and was a long-time teacher in the Marysville School District. Bob was married to his wife, Sheri for 60 years and is survived by her along with his four sons, 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He and his wife spent a lot of their time restoring antiques since he loved the craftsmanship and challenge of restoration. Bob was cremated and no services are planned.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 10, 2019