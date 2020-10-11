Robert L. Bettzig, Sr. was born March 12, 1926 and passed at age 94 on September 30, 2020 at home, unexpectedly but peacefully, as he took his afternoon nap.

Our father was proud to call Snohomish home for his entire 94 years. He grew up in a large Catholic family during the Great Depression and attended Snohomish High School, until he joined the Merchant Marines (1941-1945). He remained a proud World War II Veteran, and remembered so many details of his travels while serving his country. He returned from the War to keep his promise to marry the pretty girl he saw stocking shelves at Rainey's Grocery on First Street, Kathryn P. Britton. They were married in 1947 in a loving union that lasted 51 years until mom's passing in 1998.

Dad served as a Volunteer Firefighter for Snohomish for over 20 years; he retired many years later as Fire Chief of Paine Field in Everett. He was an avid fly fisherman his entire life, proudly recognized in several publications over the years. He was particularly proud of creating the pattern for the popular fly he named "The Spec-Tac"; he liked to think few cutthroat or steelhead made it past that irresistible lure.

Bob leaves behind his beloved daughters Larraine (Darrell) Anderson and Patricia (Tom) Cook, along with his son Robert L. (Janette) Bettzig, Jr.; and his loyal, black lab he named Wrecks. His stories, hugs and sage wisdom will be missed by his grandchildren Neil (Michelle) Anderson, Gary (Missie) Anderson, Jessica (Stephen) Baker, Jaclyn (Jon) Condo, Julie (Kevin), Donohoe, Elaine Bettzig, and Lacey (Ron) Maloney; in addition to 15 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

His family would especially like to thank Carolyn Storm for her loving friendship with our father. We are also indebted to dad's lifelong physician Dr. Michael McClincy for his care. Nieces Charlyle Haugen and Denise Cornwell helped make their "Uncle Bun's" final years easier. Dad was blessed with compassionate and attentive neighbors for whom the family remains so thankful.

He was immediately interred at the GAR Cemetary; no services were held per his request. The family will remain forever grateful to the Snohomish Fire Department 911 Medics. Donations in dad's honor may be sent to: Snohomish County Fire District 4, "SMS Fund", P.O. Box 820, Snohomish WA 98291-0820.

We would like to think our father is wading the crystal blue streams of heaven, with his rod and reel and trusty SpecTac. As he liked to sign his letters, we would like to wish our Dad the eternal satisfaction of "Tight Lines!".

March 12, 1926 - September 30, 2020