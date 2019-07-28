Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Biesen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Robert F. Biesen May 3, 1948 - July 13, 2019 Bob, beloved husband of Catherine, passed at home on July 13, 2019. He was born and raised in Everett, WA and was a Vietnam Veteran. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, and his his constant companion, Mylo. Bob had three sisters, Margaret Von Biesen, Cecelia Otto, Madeline Cushing and numerous nieces and nephews. At an early age Bob began work as a Glazier throughout Snohomish County and the greater Seattle area. He went on to open his own successful residential glass business which he and his wife operated for over 20 years. Bob loved to laugh and he took every opportunity to share that joy and laughter. He practiced living every day in gratitude and found that staying "in the moment" simplified his life. He gratefully acknowledged being helped himself through his ongoing service for others. These and many other attributes shaped the man who tried to live every day to the best of his ability. Bob enjoyed figuring things out and viewed any new challenge with a "can do" attitude. At age 33 he began building a two-story home with a full basement despite never having worked in the construction field. Bob assumed he would figure it out ... and he did. He learned through trial and error, reading construction books and visiting active construction sites where his humor no doubt played a role in getting his questions answered. It was through site visits that Bob learned to build a three-story interior stairwell. He hand-picked and purchased salvaged lumber from an Everett Weyerhaeuser Mill that was being torn down. Bob planed, sanded and cut each 4"x12"x18' long timber to create unique and beautiful flooring. This home and a later home that he did a total remodel on, stand as testaments to his creativity and strength of character. He loved to make and build ... just about anything. Bob was the sunshine in my life, he warmed my days with his love. "Until we meet again, I hold you always in my heart." Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019

