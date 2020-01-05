Robert Campbell

Robert C. Campbell Robert (Bobby) Campbell, left to join his beloved wife, Margie I. Campbell on December 31, 2019. He was born in Talcum, KY on April 6, 1929. He leaves behind his son, John Campbell, daughters, Cindy Stallsworth, Rosemary Combis and Grace Campbell, sons-in-law, Bill Stallworth (deceased) and Mike Combis; grandchildren, Ira Campbell-Stallsworth, Teresa Combis, Nathan Stallsworth, Jason Bedient, Joshua Stallsworth, Alisha Bedient-Garth, Elliott Garth and Robert D. Campbell; great grandchildren, Ean Williams, Isaiah Bedient, Raylee Garth, Ilease Ortiz, Colen Combis, Farz Schonman, Evelyn Garth, Violet Adams and Ivy Adams. He also leaves behind his nephews, Lenard Martin, Rick Martin, Dennis Bozung, Herbert Montano and Family's. Robert was a WWII Veteran, A volunteer Fireman For Everett Fire Dist. #11 for 12 years, and a Snohomish County Road worker for 30 plus years. He will be greatly missed. Funeral Services will be held at Shafer Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville, WA on January 10, 2020. Viewing at 10:00am; Chapel Services at 10:45am; Graveside Services at Arlington Cemetery at 1:00pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020
