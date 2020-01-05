Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Carrier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Duke" Carrier Jan. 30, 1931 - Dec. 28, 2019 With great sorrow, the family of Robert "Duke" Carrier will say goodbye to a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Duke was born on January 30, 1931 in International Falls, MN and he passed away peacefully in Marysville, WA on December 28, 2019. He grew up in a hard-working environment which characterized his way of life. Leaving International Falls with his family, he settled in Yakima, WA, where he finished high school and began working in a variety of fields, including as an ironworker in eastern Washington, construction foreman at the standup of Boeing's Paine Field manufacturing plant and longshoreman on the Everett waterfront. Leading into his retirement in 1992, Duke served with the City of Marysville for 19 years, completing his career as the City Supervisor for Public Works. Duke was a caring, hard-working husband and father. With little idle time in his life, he focused his efforts on family and home. He found his greatest pleasures in assisting others regardless of the task or difficulty -- he often just sought the opportunity to help. Those that knew him also enjoyed his sense of humor and ability to execute a practical joke on anyone at any time. His love was in the outdoors: boating, fishing, crabbing, hunting and competing in archery events. His other hobbies included woodcarving, leatherwork and anything else he put his mind to, including building his own boat from scratch, appropriately named "Pontaloon" which he put to extensive use on Puget Sound and on numerous lakes across the region. He also enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife of 46 years, Rosemarie, to locations including Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, China, the Philippines, Mexico and throughout the United States. Anyone who met him would agree he simply didn't understand the concept of "can't" or "quit" in any part of his life. Duke's tenacious will allowed him to fight his way through several serious health issues over the years. He met every obstacle with immense determination, never a complaint and a "no quit" mentality. Duke felt privileged for the love of his adoring wife who cared for him throughout his life, as well as that of his family and friends. Duke is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Carrier and Alice Hoglund; and his brother, Don. He leaves behind a wife Rosemarie; brother, Tom; sister, Beverly, and the extended members of his loving family. We will miss Duke in so many ways. He was a special person to all of us and the many wonderful memories of him will continue in our hearts. Per his wishes, Duke's family will be holding a small Celebration of Life prior to his interment at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in Seattle.



Robert "Duke" Carrier Jan. 30, 1931 - Dec. 28, 2019 With great sorrow, the family of Robert "Duke" Carrier will say goodbye to a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Duke was born on January 30, 1931 in International Falls, MN and he passed away peacefully in Marysville, WA on December 28, 2019. He grew up in a hard-working environment which characterized his way of life. Leaving International Falls with his family, he settled in Yakima, WA, where he finished high school and began working in a variety of fields, including as an ironworker in eastern Washington, construction foreman at the standup of Boeing's Paine Field manufacturing plant and longshoreman on the Everett waterfront. Leading into his retirement in 1992, Duke served with the City of Marysville for 19 years, completing his career as the City Supervisor for Public Works. Duke was a caring, hard-working husband and father. With little idle time in his life, he focused his efforts on family and home. He found his greatest pleasures in assisting others regardless of the task or difficulty -- he often just sought the opportunity to help. Those that knew him also enjoyed his sense of humor and ability to execute a practical joke on anyone at any time. His love was in the outdoors: boating, fishing, crabbing, hunting and competing in archery events. His other hobbies included woodcarving, leatherwork and anything else he put his mind to, including building his own boat from scratch, appropriately named "Pontaloon" which he put to extensive use on Puget Sound and on numerous lakes across the region. He also enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife of 46 years, Rosemarie, to locations including Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, China, the Philippines, Mexico and throughout the United States. Anyone who met him would agree he simply didn't understand the concept of "can't" or "quit" in any part of his life. Duke's tenacious will allowed him to fight his way through several serious health issues over the years. He met every obstacle with immense determination, never a complaint and a "no quit" mentality. Duke felt privileged for the love of his adoring wife who cared for him throughout his life, as well as that of his family and friends. Duke is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Carrier and Alice Hoglund; and his brother, Don. He leaves behind a wife Rosemarie; brother, Tom; sister, Beverly, and the extended members of his loving family. We will miss Duke in so many ways. He was a special person to all of us and the many wonderful memories of him will continue in our hearts. Per his wishes, Duke's family will be holding a small Celebration of Life prior to his interment at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in Seattle. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close