February 26, 1930-March 18, 2019 Robert D. Bly was born in Bemidji, MN, February 26, 1930 and passed away in Rhododendron, OR, March 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Weber Bly. He is survived by his children, Don Bly, Cathy Bly and Kim McLennan; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his partner of the last nine years, Jeanne Landis. Celebration of Life is April 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Finley Sunset Hills Mortuary in Portland, OR. Please sign the online guest book at www.oregonlive.com/obits
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 31, 2019