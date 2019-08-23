Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Schillberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Erdall Schillberg The Honorable Robert Erdall Schillberg of Woodway, WA, passed away August 15, 2019. Bob was born in Minneapolis, on February 26, 1932, to Gustaf and Marie (Erdall) Schillberg, the fourth of five children. Bob's family lived in Minneapolis before moving to the dairy farm in Osceola, Wisconsin where Bob lived through high school. He joined the Air Force after a year at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. After four years of service, he finished his undergraduate degree at River Falls and met coed, Winifred Rich of Chetek, Wisconsin. In 1956 Bob married Winn, the love of his life, and they honeymooned towing a travel trailer to Seattle. Bob attended University of Washington Law School, class of 1958. Their two daughters were born in 1961 (Valeri) and 1962 (Kim). Bob found his legal calling in the Snohomish County Prosecutor's office starting in 1962. In 1965 he was appointed Prosecuting Attorney when his boss left for U.S. Congress. In 1966 he was elected Prosecuting Attorney and ran unopposed until 1978. During his tenure, his tightknit and loyal staff, grew from four to over 20. He remained friends with most of his staff and his 1978 defeat was taken hard. Soon after becoming prosecutor, Bob was appointed chairman of the state Citizen's Committee on Crime, an important position he took over from a Supreme Court Justice. He was also chairman of various law and prosecuting associations and boards over the years. Bob always treated his job as a career rather than a stepping stone to some future position, devoting many long hours to his work. He was frequently considered a maverick and based decisions on what he felt was right rather than politically smart. In 1982 Bob was elected Snohomish County South District Court Judge where he remained until retiring in 1994. He worked to modernize the court over frustration that the judges could not see the defendant's court history. Always striving to empower his staff, especially the women in his office, he had some learn programming and the office designed their own court management system. Bob and another judge celebrated the staff by treating the office to a dinner cruise trip to Canada. In retirement he continued to serve on the Woodway City Council for many years until the effects of a 2003 stroke became too much. Travel was a passion of Bob's. Epic road trips with his young family took him through all 50 states and Canada. His full-sized station wagons went on roads not fit for cars and the bumpers were dented and severely bent out of shape multiple times. After retirement, he and Winn visited over 35 countries on all seven continents including the USSR, China and Cuba soon after those countries were opened to American tourists. Shortly after the breakup of the Soviet Union, Bob traveled to Latvia and Estonia to help those nations establish new court systems. Bob and Winn enjoyed sailing cruises, including one in the Caribbean to watch a solar eclipse on Bob's birthday, and vacations with the extended family through Europe. If he wasn't on a trip, he was planning the next adventure. When not travelling, Bob and Winn enjoyed gardening in his small Woodway orchard, visiting with neighbors, bowling on multiple leagues and attending local and Seattle theater. Bob and Winn's outgoing and generous spirits attracted many people who would become dear friends. (thanks to all, for your amazing support!). Bob worked hard while his daughters were growing up but becoming a grandfather changed him. A kid at heart, he excelled at grand-parenting and his grandson and granddaughter dearly loved their "Bobba." The family was thrilled and amazed that through heart disease and slowly progressing dementia, he was able to see one graduate from college and the other begin her college journey. Both grandchildren are living achievement- and travel-filled lives as living testaments to their grandfather's legacy. Bob is survived by his wife, Winn; sister, Julie Tripp (Jim Tripp) of Wisconsin; two daughters, Valeri Schillberg (Trent Smith ) of New Zealand and Kim Thwaits (Ray) of Oregon and two grandchildren, Jason Thwaits of California and Semolina Schillberg at Whitman College. The family is thankful Bob spent his last night having a pleasant dinner with his granddaughter, on her way to college, before his sudden passing in the early morning. We would also like to thank the wonderful people at Swedish Heart & Vascular Institute for their loving care of Bob over the years, with special thanks to Dr. Blake-Inada. There will be a memorial celebration later this year. In lieu of donations, Bob would fervently hope you vote against the current occupant of the White House during the next election or donate to . 