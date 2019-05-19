Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Schneider. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Eugene Schneider Robert Schneider, known to friends as Bob passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 after reaching the age of 77 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at Bethany in Silver Lake with his wife Bette by his side. Bob was born on April 30, 1942 in Colfax, WA. Attended Cheney High School 1960; graduated from Kinman Business School with an AA Degree. Bob retired from Mckesson Drug Company as a Corporate Accountant after 30 years of service. Many who knew him will remember him by his dry sense of humor. He loved hunting as a younger man in the Palouse Country and in his later years he spent much of his time fishing with friends and his grandson. He was also an avid pinochle player who played with neighbors at Fairway Estates and a dedicated group of friends for 40 years. Mr. Schneider is survived by his wife, Bette Schneider; children, Jennifer (Steve) Schneider, Janelle Schneider, and Michael Anne (Doug) Ward. Bob will also be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Dean and Taylor Ward; by his sisters, Linda Cook, Betty (Verl) Schneider, brother, Larry Schneider and nephew, Larry Todd Schneider. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mildred Schneider. Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, 2:00pm at Advent Lutheran Church, 4306 132nd Street SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012.



