Robert "Bob" Earl Mitchell Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend Robert "Bob" Earl Mitchell, age 79, passed away at Veterans Hospital in Seattle, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bob was born on September 10, 1939 in Quartz Hill, CA, to John and Faye (Sullivan) Mitchell. Bob was one of five children. He proudly served his country as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force. Following his service career, Bob worked as a mechanic for most of his life. Bob married the love of his life, Charlene "Char" Marie Almli, on August 22, 1980. Together they raised their daughter, Corie in Sultan, Washington where they lived together for the past 38 years. Bob had a passion for four-wheelers and "tinkering" in his shop. He was always adventurous and loved the outdoors. Bob and Char enjoyed gardening on their property. He was known for his generosity, humor and quick wit, but mostly his admirable strength. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, George and Harry and his niece, Sarah. He leaves behind his wife, Char and their daughter, Corie. He also leaves his son, Jeffrey, daughter, Valerie, granddaughters, Ella, Lisa, Jessica and Carrie and grandson, Brian. Bob is also survived by his sister, Shirley and brother, Leroy; nieces Karen, Heather and Madeline, nephew, Tony and many great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Weller Funeral Home on MacLeod Avenue in Arlington at noon. The memorial will be followed by a Military Honors Burial at Arlington Cemetery on 67th Avenue on Main Street. Flowers or regards may be sent to 15392 173rd Avenue SE, Monroe, WA 98272. At the memorial, there will be a place to display pictures of Bob. If you are able to attend, his family asks that you bring a framed photo of Bob for display during the memorial and reception.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 11, 2019