Robert Earl Thompson, 62, beloved son of Walter Earl and Betty Jean Thompson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 8, 2020. An avid fisherman and motorcyclist, he had many friends who appreciated him and his huge sense of humor. He enjoyed life to the fullest and always had a smile for everyone. He was a good friend to his friends. Robert leaves his daughter, Corinne (Matthew Schrenk) Thompson; step-son, Joshua (Kristen) Thompson; mother, Betty Thompson; sisters, Donna Thompson, Gail (Tracy) Bryson, Marlene Ririe, and Deanna Booth; brother-in-law Gary Albery; sister-in-law Mary Thompson; honorary brothers, Jon Strickland and Jamie Songstad; special friend, Virginia Walker; six grandchildren; plus numerous other relatives. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Preceding him to heaven are his dad, Walter; sister, Sandy Albery; brother and best friend, Gordon Thompson; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A gathering for a celebration of Robert's life will be announced in the future.