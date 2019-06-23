Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Earl "Bob" Woll. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Earl "Bob" Woll March 7, 1950 - June 13, 2019 Robert Earl "Bob" Woll, 69, of Lake Stevens, WA, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. Bob was born on March 7, 1950 in Seattle, WA to Robert and Betty Woll. He was soon joined by sister, Janean (Miller) Wjvold and brother, Gary (Nancy) Woll. A graduate of Shoreline High School, Bob went on to obtain degrees in Bible, Theology, and Music from Seattle Bible College and Northwest University, as well as his teaching certificate from the University of Washington. Bob married Mary Beth Baker on August 16, 1980 and would have celebrated 39 years together this summer. Bob and Mary Beth were thrilled to welcome their four children, David (Leah) Woll, Bethany (Kyle) Frank, Christa (Richard) Porter and Stephen (Jasmine) Woll. His eight grandchildren, Liam, Oliver, Rainier, Lola, June, Eleanor, Vita, and Scout were the apples of his eye. A child prodigy, Bob was an accomplished professional pianist for 55 years. At the age of 27, Bob's life was completely transformed when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Bob and Mary Beth served together for 20 years as music ministers in seven different churches in the Pacific Northwest. Bob also worked as an elementary school music teacher in the Lake Stevens School District and cared deeply for his students and coworkers. His musical genius and ever-increasing skill spanned from jazz to classical to Contemporary Christian. Bob was wise, brilliant, gentle, funny, quirky, dedicated, faith-filled, and courageous. He will be greatly missed. Please join us for a memorial service, with reception to follow, beginning at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Philadelphia Church (7704 24th Ave NW Seattle, WA). After the reception, all are welcome to a memorial concert honoring the musical genius of Bob Woll.



Robert Earl "Bob" Woll March 7, 1950 - June 13, 2019 Robert Earl "Bob" Woll, 69, of Lake Stevens, WA, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. Bob was born on March 7, 1950 in Seattle, WA to Robert and Betty Woll. He was soon joined by sister, Janean (Miller) Wjvold and brother, Gary (Nancy) Woll. A graduate of Shoreline High School, Bob went on to obtain degrees in Bible, Theology, and Music from Seattle Bible College and Northwest University, as well as his teaching certificate from the University of Washington. Bob married Mary Beth Baker on August 16, 1980 and would have celebrated 39 years together this summer. Bob and Mary Beth were thrilled to welcome their four children, David (Leah) Woll, Bethany (Kyle) Frank, Christa (Richard) Porter and Stephen (Jasmine) Woll. His eight grandchildren, Liam, Oliver, Rainier, Lola, June, Eleanor, Vita, and Scout were the apples of his eye. A child prodigy, Bob was an accomplished professional pianist for 55 years. At the age of 27, Bob's life was completely transformed when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Bob and Mary Beth served together for 20 years as music ministers in seven different churches in the Pacific Northwest. Bob also worked as an elementary school music teacher in the Lake Stevens School District and cared deeply for his students and coworkers. His musical genius and ever-increasing skill spanned from jazz to classical to Contemporary Christian. Bob was wise, brilliant, gentle, funny, quirky, dedicated, faith-filled, and courageous. He will be greatly missed. Please join us for a memorial service, with reception to follow, beginning at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Philadelphia Church (7704 24th Ave NW Seattle, WA). After the reception, all are welcome to a memorial concert honoring the musical genius of Bob Woll. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close