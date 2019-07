Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Earl "Bob" Woll March 7, 1950 - June 13, 2019 Robert Earl "Bob" Woll, 69, of Lake Stevens, WA, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. Please join us for a memorial service, with reception to follow, beginning at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Philadelphia Church (7704 24th Ave NW Seattle, WA). After the reception, all are welcome to a memorial concert honoring the musical genius of Bob Woll.

Robert Earl "Bob" Woll March 7, 1950 - June 13, 2019 Robert Earl "Bob" Woll, 69, of Lake Stevens, WA, went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. Please join us for a memorial service, with reception to follow, beginning at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Philadelphia Church (7704 24th Ave NW Seattle, WA). After the reception, all are welcome to a memorial concert honoring the musical genius of Bob Woll. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019

