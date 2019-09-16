Robert Elias Hendricksen went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019 at the age of 85. Bob grew up in Seattle, graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to serve in the US Air Force. He was stationed at Fairchild Airforce Base where he met his wife, Roberta in 1956. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage, two children, four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Bob's life was committed to serving Christ, his family and others. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Alderwood Community Church in Lynnwood, WA at 1:00 p.m. on October 5, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 16, 2019