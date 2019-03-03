Robert "Bob" Eugene McGladrey March 1, 1932 - February 5, 2019 Robert "Bob" Eugene McGladrey of Redmond, WA passed away on February 5, 2019 while on a cruise with his loving companion of five years, Fini Gonsalves. Bob was born on March 1, 1932 in Arlington, WA to Robert P. and Erma (Roark) McGladrey. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Ann (Kyle) McGladrey. Bob leaves behind his daughter, Patricia McGinnis; his sons, Robert D. and Stephen McGladrey (Melanie); and grandchildren, Brian McGinnis (Erika), Alicia Clark (Erik), Kelsie McGladrey, Lacey McGladrey, and Jessie McGladrey. A celebration of Bob's life will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Thomas Family Farms in Snohomish from 1:00-4:00p.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eugene "Bob" McGladrey.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019