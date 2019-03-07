Robert L. Evanger Artist and Sign Painter of Bothell, Washington, 91 years old. Born October 6, 1927, in Arnegard, North Dakota. Died February 24, 2019. Graduated Port Angeles High School, Port Angeles, Washington, 1946. Served as an MP in the Army, October 1946-March 1948. Bob was a passionate artist who worked meti-culously on his craft for hours every week almost anywhere, with anyone and shared what he produced with many. Bob a Bothell resident for 60 years is survived by wife of 67 years, Virginia R. Evanger; brother, Glen Evanger; four children: Bert Evanger, Anna Evanger, Eric Evanger and Mark Evanger; eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Herman Jr. and Helga Evanger; brothers, Norman, Arnie, Kenny and Darrell Evanger and son, Mike Evanger. Memorial services: 11:00 am, March 9, 2019 at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills Lynnwood, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 7, 2019