May 23, 1922 - February 4, 2019 Robert F. St. Clair, a longtime resident of Everett, WA, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on February 4, 2019 at View Ridge Care Center in Everett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Pohle St. Clair; his wife, Nedra Provost St. Clair; his sons, Daryl and Mike St. Clair; and his brother, Roy St. Clair. Robert was born May 23, 1922 in Northport, WA. His family made their way to Everett after losing their property to the backwaters of the newly built Grand Coulee Dam. In Everett he attended Washington Elementary, North Junior High and graduated from Everett High School. During the Depression, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corps where he proudly helped build the Mt. Baker Lodge. He then joined the Merchant Marines and served in the Pacific theater during World War II. After the war, he returned to Everett and joined the Everett Fire Department where he rose to Assistant Fire Chief. Robert was injured in a near fatal accident during the fire at Piers A and B in 1967. He retired from the Fire Department January 1, 1975. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family. Robert leaves behind his sons, Michael (Joanne) and Ronald (Noelle) Vitalich; his daughter, Darlene; his dearly loved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and niece and nephews. Services will be held March 2, 2019 at Solie Funeral Home, 3301 Colby Ave, Everett, WA at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will be held February 28, 2019 at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park. The family would like to say a special thank you to View Ridge Care Center for the excellent care their father and grandfather received.



