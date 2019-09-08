Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Fredrick Alkire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Fredrick "Mike" Alkire Mike Alkire was born in Ballard, WA, on September 4, 1949 – ten years to the day after his eldest sister. He passed away on August 14, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike showed cancer what a warrior he was by living nearly six years. In that time he saw his two grandchildren born. He is survived by his wife Tamera Alkire, his children, Chelene (Scott) Whiteaker, Robert C. Alkire, and Kady (Zack) Bowman and grandchildren, Rayna Whiteaker and Logan Bowman. He also leaves behind his eldest and only remaining sister, Sigrun Susan Lane, her granddaughter, Margaret Lane, her son, Joshua Lane; niece, Julie Thompson and nephew, Tyler Weaver. Mike grew up in Ballard with his four older sisters Susan, Roberta, Mary and Judy. He graduated from Ballard High School in 1967. During high school he worked for his dad at Broadway TV. He enlisted in the US Marine Corp Reserves and trained in San Diego and Florida. After the Marine Corp, Mike decided he wanted to march to his own beat and took pride in being on the edge of societal norms for the time. Mike went to college at Shoreline CC and WWU where he graduated in 1977. Shortly thereafter, in Ballard, he met his future bride, Tammi at Golden Gardens Park. They married in June of 1982. Mike said that his wedding day was the happiest day of his life. They lived and raised their children in rural Snohomish County. In 1980, he started The Piano and Organ Moving Company. The success of the company was one of his proudest accomplishments. They moved pianos for celebrities including Bruce Hornsby, Walt Wagner, Diane Shurr, The Rat Pack, and Victor Borge. Mike was proud the company provided jobs and income for many families through the years. Mike and Tammi ran the company nearly 40 years. In April 2019, Mike moved his last piano. Mike enjoyed sports and music, strongly encouraging his children to play both. He was a devoted father who ran his children from basketball practice to band concerts, often in the same day. Mike also played basketball into his 50s. He coached and sponsored a men's recreational team, "The Piano Movers." He and fellow players would actively recruit former college players to play on the weekends – winning more than 100 games without a loss. Mike loved winning, but most of all the comradery. Mike cherished quality people. He talked to everyone and made friends wherever he went. People remembered him. He earned the nickname "Jefe" (the Boss) at his favorite place in the world, Cabo San Lucas. At the hydroplane races he was known as "Piano Mike" and basketball friends called him "Freedom." From the time he was young, Mike shared with his father a great passion for unlimited hydroplane racing and for the people behind the sport. Later, followed around the pits by his own pride of children, he like his father, instilled in them the love of boat racing. Mike's company helped sponsor Fred Leland's race team. He attended his last Seafair race with his children, grandchildren, and friend Tom McCleary on August 3, shortly before his death. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019

