Robert G. Hallowell
1949 - 2020
Bob was born in the Winter of 1949, to Roy and Betty Hallowell of Hardin, Montana. In the late 50's his parents and sister Carolyn moved to Washington. His parents divorced and remarried others. His Mom married Walt Miller and His Dad married Joyce Fowler. Joyce had 5 children of her own, that made it a Large Blended Family. Bob lived with his Mom sometimes and Dad sometimes. Bob moved with his mom and stepdad and sister throughout the Northwest and Texas. 

Bob joined the Army in 1967 and went to Vietnam for some time. After returning Bob married Joyce, they had two children, Angela and Charlie. After a few years Bob divoced Joyce, then later married Jessie. Bob and Jessie raised 3 of Jessie's grandchildren. Bob was a Taxi Driver for a while. Bob lived in Everett and Lake Stevens most of his life. 

He loved being a Ham Radio Operator, he enjoyed talking to people around the World. Bob had 3 nieces and 1 nephew. 

Bob passed away at home of natural causes. He fought a long battle of numerous medical problems. He was preceded in death by both sets of parents, his wife Jessie, his son Charlie, a niece Laura and a stepsister Paula. Bob will be missed by all who knew him. 

May God Bless Bob 

And all of his Family

I will see you again. 

January 31, 1949 - April 6, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
