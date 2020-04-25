Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gibson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Gibson March 14, 1940 - April 15, 2020 Bob was born on March 14, 1940 in Louisville, KY to Ernest and Cornelia Gibson. He was one of four brothers growing up and was proud of his Kentucky roots. After graduating from Southern High School in 1958, Bob joined the US Army as an infantryman. He was stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany where he met and married Anneliese, his wife of over 40 years and mother to his four children. Bob was part of a team that opened the first McDonalds store in Germany in the 1960's. The family moved to Washington State in 1973, and Bob went on to practice real estate in Snohomish County for many years, making lots of lifelong friends along the way. In 1993 Bob became an owner and operator of Travel Designers in Lake Stevens, WA, leading to many world travels and adventures. Bob was extremely active in the alcoholism recovery community and had a passion for helping people to get and stay sober. He founded the Union Club in Snohomish, WA, sat on boards for several treatment centers, and was a frequent speaker on the topic of recovery. He was instrumental in the path to sobriety for many, and wouldn't hesitate to be there at any hour for a friend or stranger. For the last 15 years, Bob escaped the rain of the Pacific Northwest and lived in the desert in Indio, CA with his companion, Lily. He was known for his resonating laugh, positive and caring attitude, and infectious smile. He had a zest for life and cherished time spent with family and friends. He had a lifetime passion for golf, with a hole-in-one to his credit. He loved traveling the world, music, sports, and was a crossword puzzle master. Bob played a mean ragtime-style piano, and despite his modesty on the topic, was a true entertainer. He loved being a father and was active in his children's lives, coaching sports teams and always there with solid advice and words of encouragement. He embraced any reason to celebrate, was the loudest voice in any rendition of "Happy Birthday" and the first to pull out the Christmas decorations each year. Bob is survived by his longtime companion, Lily Garvic; his four children, Carmen (Dale), Eric, Desiree, and Fabienne; his brother, Richard (Trudy); and six grandchildren. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 25, 2020

