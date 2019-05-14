Robert Henry Colvin Bob Colvin age 82, of Mountlake Terrace, WA, died April 22, 2019. He was born, January 4, 1937 in Seattle to G.B. 'Blake' and Mary (Elliot) Colvin. His family moved to Longmire, Mt. Rainier National Park in 1944. He joined the National Guard and served two years with the army in Germany. He married Laurie Murphy on September 30, 1965. He proudly spent twenty years as a bus driver for Seattle Metro Transit. Bob is survived by his wife, three sons; three grand-children; two sisters, and two brothers. Services to be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2pm at North Seattle Church of the Nazarene, 13130 5th Ave. NE, Seattle.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 14, 2019