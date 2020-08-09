Robert Cecil Hadeen passed away on July 31, 2020. He was 92 years of age. Robert, or Bob, was born on Nov. 19, 1927 in Everett, Washington. He grew up in Everett and graduated from Everett High School in 1946. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Remboldt. They were married for 40 years, until her death in 1991. They were active members of Bethel Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church.

Robert graduated from Seattle Pacific College and earned a Master's Degree from Seattle University. He was a well loved principal in the Shoreline School District for more than 25 years. He also served in the National Guard during the Korean War. Bob worked at Husky Stadium as well. After retiring from education, Bob worked at the Kingdome, Key Arena, and Opera House, where he met Judy Mar. They were married in 2000.

Bob's hobbies included collecting coins, stamps, and model cars. He also enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, and golf.

Robert is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughters Judy Edmund and Carole (Peter) Breysse; and two granddaughters, Emma Breysse and Katie (Nathan) Christensen.

Bob was known for his kindness, ready smile, and his integrity. He was a humble and gentle man.

November 19, 1927 - July 31, 2020