Robert Henry Bloomfield was born on July 15, 1924 in Canon City, Colorado to Henry Clay Bloomfield and Icibenda (Kneff) Bloomfield. He lived through the "Great Depression" in Colorado and Nebraska. Living through that era, his Grandfather Elic Elmer Bloomfield, was a mentor along with his Dad. Robert served his country in the United States Navy as a Quarter Master during WWII from September 1942 - February 1946. He came to Washington State in 1948 and stayed until his passing on November 16, 2019. Robert worked at the Boeing Company at the Seattle and Everett plants for over 30 years, being one of the great "Incredibles" on the first 747. Robert was a tried and true man with fortitude to see anything through to the end, once he set his mind to it. The family he leaves behind are his wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, and brother. Burial will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more details, contact Marilyn.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 1, 2019