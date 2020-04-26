Robert B. Hood December 11, 1932 - April 3, 2020 With love and sadness, the Hood family announces Bob's passing at Quail Park, Lynnwood, WA. Bob grew up in southern Delaware and New York City. Following graduation at Brooklyn Technical High School, he spent four years with the Air Force in Korea. Upon discharge, he earned a BSEE degree from the University of Michigan, where he met and married his wife, Sandra. Following an early position at Fairchild Semiconductor in California, the Hoods moved to Washington State, where he became Chief Engineer at the Lodec Company of Lynnwood. He was an active member and twice president of the Everett Central Lions Club. Upon retirement, his lifelong love of aviation made him an enthusiastic volunteer at the Museum of Flight's Restoration Facility at Paine Field. Initially he worked on the Boeing 247. This was followed by thousands of hours working on the 4C DeHavilland Comet. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years and their three children: Heather (Joe) Dody, Robert W., and Lara (Ricardo) Balazs; and four grandchildren. We would like to thank the staff and care givers at the Quail Park Tribute Unit and Evergreen Hospice for their kindness and care. Please share your thoughts and memories of Bob at the Guest Book at heraldnet.com/obituaries
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020