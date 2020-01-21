Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Jenney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert William Jenney 1938 – 2019 Robert "Bob" William Jenney, kind and loving grandfather ("Papa") of three boys and father of two girls, passed peacefully from this world to the next on November 21, 2019. At his side was his loving and faithful wife of 53 years, Judy, who was at the center of Bob's life from his late 20s into his early 80s. Bob was born on March 10, 1938 to Bill and Alberta Jenney in San Diego, CA. Southern California was a special place to Bob. He was a proud graduate of Helix High School where he served as student body president. After a hitch in the U.S. Army, Bob drove up to Washington State with some buddies in a '58 Chevrolet Impala to attend the 1962 World's Fair. Luckily for us, he decided to stay, and began a job in sales at Nabisco, where he stayed for 13 years. There he met a young Judy Dujmovich; the two were married in 1965. Bob moved on to have a successful career in sales and marketing in the timeshare industry. Bob and Judy welcomed their first daughter, Lisa, in 1970, and a second daughter, Shannon, in 1972, raising both in the Snohomish, WA home they shared for over 45 years. Bob welcomed grandsons in 1995, 1997, and 2002, and did what great grandpas do, taking them fishing (often returning empty handed, but happy nonetheless), flying model airplanes, and attending classic car shows. The other loves in Bob's life included watching college football, his 1946 Chevrolet truck, flowers, and working in his yard. He also had a soft spot for animals, which were attracted to his kind and gentle demeanor. Robert leaves behind his wife, Judy; daughter, Lisa, son-in-law, John; and daughter, Shannon; his sisters, Louise and Kay; nephew, Jesse; and his three grandsons, Matthew, Drew, and Ben. Many loved Robert dearly, and we will miss him dearly, but we will one day be reunited with him. The family would like to profusely thank the kind staff of Bethany at Silver Lake, who welcomed Bob into their family two years ago and provided him with incredible support and compassionate care. If you feel compelled, the family asks in lieu of flowers, to consider a donation to Bethany at Silver Lake, and perhaps to plant a flower or a tree seedling in honor of Bob. He loved leaving things better for others to enjoy. Bethanynw.org/giving In Memory of Bob Jenney 501 (c) 3 non-profit Federal Tax ID # 94-3095265 Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

