Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Joseph Benoit Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 14, 1944 - June 11, 2019 Bob Benoit, 75, of Mill Creek and Granite Falls, WA died June 11, 2019. Bob was born May 14, 1944 in Seattle, WA. He graduated from Granite Falls High School and served in the United States Air Force. July 19, 1969 he married Jacquelyn and together they owned and ran a Sheet Metal Equipment business for 40 years. Bob will be remembered for all the ways he invested in and loved the people and communities around him. He was a little league umpire for 40 years and umpired in the Little League World Series in 1995. He was a member of the AA community and his church community for 37 years. Bob was preceded in death by his mother; father; brother, Billie; and sister, Roberta. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Maureen (Jason); son, Bobby (Jill); son, Daniel (Caitlin); sisters, Sharon and Cindy; brothers, Ken and Tony; seven grandchildren, Aubrey, Aidan, Maya, Reed, Joey, Noah, and Genesis; and many loved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Services to celebrate his life will be June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Northview Community Church in Bothell, WA.



May 14, 1944 - June 11, 2019 Bob Benoit, 75, of Mill Creek and Granite Falls, WA died June 11, 2019. Bob was born May 14, 1944 in Seattle, WA. He graduated from Granite Falls High School and served in the United States Air Force. July 19, 1969 he married Jacquelyn and together they owned and ran a Sheet Metal Equipment business for 40 years. Bob will be remembered for all the ways he invested in and loved the people and communities around him. He was a little league umpire for 40 years and umpired in the Little League World Series in 1995. He was a member of the AA community and his church community for 37 years. Bob was preceded in death by his mother; father; brother, Billie; and sister, Roberta. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Maureen (Jason); son, Bobby (Jill); son, Daniel (Caitlin); sisters, Sharon and Cindy; brothers, Ken and Tony; seven grandchildren, Aubrey, Aidan, Maya, Reed, Joey, Noah, and Genesis; and many loved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Services to celebrate his life will be June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Northview Community Church in Bothell, WA. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close