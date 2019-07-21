Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Gilman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L i onel Gilman Robert Gilman, 69, was born August 19, 1949 in Manchester, New Hampshire and his earthly journey ended on July 8, 2019 in Arlington, Washington. Robert graduated from Manchester, Westside High School in 1969. Following graduation he proudly served in the US Navy. He was a carpenter/wood maker by trade, loved playing billiards, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, fishing, and most importantly his love for the Boston Celtics. He lived his later years embraced in Native American culture. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Bernice (Miller) Gilman. He is survived by four children, Sarah (Cassie) Gilman, Nathan (Heather) Gilman, Timothy Dahl, Nikki (Gilman) (Chris) Shurts; seven grandchildren, Michael, Jonah, Julian, Amari, Hailee, Cyrus and Naveah; three sisters, Judith (Gilman) (Howard) Muse, Jr., Diane (Gilman) Petersen, and Gail (Gilman) (James) Buteau, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. An inurnment service with full military honors will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 240th Street, Kent WA 98042. In lieu of flowers, contributions to your local mental health organizations would be greatly appreciated.



